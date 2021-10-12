12-year-old charged with stabbing child during fight: police

A 12-year-old is facing charges after stabbing another child in the stomach during a fight in Lancaster County, according to LancasterOnline.

The juveniles were fighting about 7:15 pm. Saturday near Bucher Elementary School in Manheim Township, LancasterOnline said, when the 12-year-old pulled out a small knife and stabbed the 11-year-old.

More:Man arrested for breaking into home, firing shots: Police

More:Police searching for suspect in fatal shooting in York City

The 12-year-old, of Lancaster, admitted to the stabbing and was charged with aggravated assault before being released to their parents, LancasterOnline said.

The other child has been released from the hospital after being treated for a small puncture wound and a laceration, according to LancasterOnline.

Like what you're reading?:Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.