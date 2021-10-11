Woman, 83, dies four months after crash in York County

Staff report

An 83-year-old woman has died more than four months after a crash in Springettsbury Township.

Barbara Prendergast, of the 1000 block of Turnberry Lane in Spring Garden Township, died from underlying medical issues complicated by injuries sustained in the crash, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

More:Coroner IDs man killed in York Township crash

More:Coroner identifies man whose body was found in the woods in York County

More:York City officer fired weapon after seeing exchange of gunfire; teen wounded

Prendergast was a front-seat passenger in a vehicle that was struck on the passenger side by another vehicle on May 27 at the intersection of East Market Street and Mount Zion Road, the coroner's office said in a news release.

She never returned to independent care after the crash, the office reported.

Pendergast died at 4 a.m. Oct. 3. Her manner of death was ruled accidental.

Springettsbury Township Police are investigating the crash.