Got questions for York City's mayoral candidates: Send them in!

The York Dispatch's editorial board will meet this week with York City Mayor Michael Helfrich and challenger Shareef Hameed.

The discussions will be livestreamed at 1 p.m. Wednesday with Hameed and 4 p.m. Thursday with Helfrich on the Dispatch's Facebook page. If you can't tune in live, the video will be archived so you can watch later.

Hameed, running as an independent, is a political newcomer and local activist. Helfrich, a Democrat, began his first term as the city's mayor in 2018.

If you have questions for either candidate, please send them to Matthew Enright at menright@yorkdispatch.com.

