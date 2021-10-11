NEWS

Got questions for York City's mayoral candidates: Send them in!

Staff report
​​​​​​​The Dispatch's editorial board will be meeting this week with York City Mayor Michael Helfrich and his challenger, Shareef Hameed.

The York Dispatch's editorial board will meet this week with York City Mayor Michael Helfrich and challenger Shareef Hameed.

The discussions will be livestreamed at 1 p.m. Wednesday with Hameed and 4 p.m. Thursday with Helfrich on the Dispatch's Facebook page. If you can't tune in live, the video will be archived so you can watch later.

Hameed, running as an independent, is a political newcomer and local activist. Helfrich, a Democrat, began his first term as the city's mayor in 2018.

If you have questions for either candidate, please send them to Matthew Enright at menright@yorkdispatch.com.

READ MORE: York City mayoral candidates set up a choice: experience or a new start