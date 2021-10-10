Bridge replacement project will slow traffic on Route 462

A bridge replacement project on Route 462 in Springettsbury and Spring Garden townships is set to begin soon.

The bridge spans Mill Creek between Belmont Street and Eastern Boulevard. Work will begin Tuesday night, and will continue through the week from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day. There will be single lane closures during work hours.

The $6.3 million project will replace the Route 462 structure over Mill Creek, and include improvements to the guide rail, ramps, signals and drains. Clearwater Construction, Inc. is the primary contractor.

The first week involves drilling activities. After that, the contractor will work Sunday through Thursday nights drilling and placing piles.

A five-week closure and detour of Market Street is expected to occur next spring. Work is expected to be completed by June 17, 2022.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA.com. The website provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras 24 hours a day.

The location of the road work is shown below:

