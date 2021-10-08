York officer gets caught in gunfire, Hanover nurse shows her guns: Daily dispatch

Good friendly Friday, folks!

Happy to have you here; now let's get rolling with our stories.

A Senate report details President Donald Trump's efforts to remain in power following his 2020 election loss and highlights how two Pennsylvania lawmakers played a part.

A 15-year-old suffered a gunshot wound following an officer-involved shooting in York City Thursday morning.

A Hanover nurse really showed her guns at an arm wrestling championship.

Friday's stories:

