York officer gets caught in gunfire, Hanover nurse shows her guns: Daily dispatch
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Good friendly Friday, folks!
Happy to have you here; now let's get rolling with our stories.
A Senate report details President Donald Trump's efforts to remain in power following his 2020 election loss and highlights how two Pennsylvania lawmakers played a part.
A 15-year-old suffered a gunshot wound following an officer-involved shooting in York City Thursday morning.
A Hanover nurse really showed her guns at an arm wrestling championship.
Friday's stories:
- Perry, Mastriano at center of Trump scheme to overturn 2020 election: Senate committee
- York City officer fired weapon after seeing exchange of gunfire; teen wounded
- 'Not a whole lot of girls': Hanover nurse flexes her muscles at championship
- Former child speech therapist pleads guilty to child rape
