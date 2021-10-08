Two school districts move some students to remote learning Friday due to COVID-19

The Central York and Spring Grove school districts each transitioned some of their students to remote learning on Friday due to COVID-19.

Central York shut down in-person instruction for fifth grade students at Sinking Springs Elementary, but kept classrooms open for all other grades at the school. This is the first time in York County that a public school district has closed just one grade due to COVID-19, rather than closing an entire building.

According to a Central York alert, the district received several positive cases among fifth-grade students. While the move is unusual, it does not appear to violate any state protocols.

Spring Grove also closed its middle school on Friday, with all students participating in virtual learning. The school is set to reopen Tuesday, with Monday already planned as a day-off for students on the district's calendar.

Sinking Springs' fifth grade classes will resume on Wednesday, according to a Central York announcement. The time off will allow both districts to conduct a deep-cleaning in each school.

Central York and Spring Grove both have some of the highest COVID-19 cases recorded this school year. Central York has recorded at least 123 cases, with the most linked to Sinking Springs at 36 cases — 20 of which were recorded in the last 14 days.

According to Spring Grove's latest COVID-19 update on Oct. 1, the district has recorded 111 cases, with the middle school recording the most cases at 28. That number has likely increased over the last week.

There have been two other school closures in York County during the 2021-22 school year, both with the Northern York County School District. The district closed its high school and its middle school back to back in September after the buildings recorded 19 and 18 cases, respectively.

You can keep track of your district's recorded cases for the 2021-2022 school year here. We will continue to update on a daily basis as numbers change.