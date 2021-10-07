'Not a whole lot of girls': Hanover nurse flexes her muscles at championship

Melanie Kennedy is used to dealing with pressure.

In her daily life, she's a registered nurse at UPMC Hanover. But she has increasingly drawn attention for an unexpected extracurricular: arm wrestling.

"When you're participating in these events, there's usually not a whole lot of girls," Kennedy said.

She recently won two medals at a world arm-wrestling competition in Florida and said she wants to draw attention to the male-dominated sport. The disparity between male and female competitors is striking, she said.

But she hopes that will change.

"A lot of females don't really know about the sport," she said.

That had included her — until her boyfriend, Chad Eckert, of York, introduced her to the sport and talked her into doing it about two years ago, she said.

People travel all over the country to participate in the tournaments. Last month's event in Florida, the International Federation of Armwrestling's World Armwrestling Championship, was Kennedy's fifth competition, she said.

Eckert, who has been competing for about eight years, said about 500 people competed at the Florida event — and of those roughly 20 to 30 were women.

"I think a lot of people think of women's arm wrestling — they think of these big burly girls," he said.

Kennedy, who is left-handed, arm-wrestled four women on the left arm and placed second. She also placed third arm wrestling three other women on her right arm.

She has won several medals in the lightweight division at events in Atlantic City, Michigan and Philadelphia. But that success can feel misleading, she said.

The sport is so under-the-radar, Kennedy said, that she's sometimes facing off against fewer than a handful of competitors. She competes mainly for fun and for the experience rather than for a medal, she said.

Preparing for the sport is also a hurdle because other female competitors live hours away, Kennedy said. This means while Eckert can hold weekly practices with other male athletes in York County, she has to practice with the guys rather than other women.

There just aren't enough girls and women participating even though it's a fun sport that's more about technique than muscle, Kennedy said.

"You really have to think about what you're doing too," she said. "The girls I was going against were way out of my league because they had been in it for so long."

She hopes that continuing to be in the sport will help other women break down any stigmas and go for it, Kennedy said.

"It's enjoyable or fun. It's something different for sure. I mean here I am 44 years old and arm wrestling," she said, with a chuckle. "Girls should know about this and participate more in it. We need more girls in the sport."

