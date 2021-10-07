Man shot by an arrow, football star allegedly struck ref: Daily dispatch
- Central York School District joins anti-masking legal battle amid protests
- Man feels a hit, sees arrow sticking out of his arm in York County neighborhood
- Football star who allegedly struck referee 'accepts responsibility for his conduct': Attorney
- County prison's medical contract expires amid negotiations with PrimeCare
