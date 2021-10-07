Man shot by an arrow, football star allegedly struck ref: Daily dispatch

Howdy, everybody! Happy almost weekend.

Central York school officials agreed to spend $2,000 on amicus brief to tell state health officials the district opposes the masking mandate.

Police have charged a Spring Grove football star after a ref was assaulted at a football game.

You won't believe what happened to a West Manchester Township man who was minding his own business in this garage. This local story is truly bizarre.

