York's air quality is worse than Philly and Pittsburgh: report

York was ranked among places in Pennsylvania with the highest number of low air-quality days, beating even Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, according to a new report.

The city experienced 65 days of polluted air in 2020, putting it fourth among cities in the state with the highest number of unhealthy air days, according to PennEnvironment.

“Even one day of breathing in polluted air has negative consequences for our health,” said PennEnvironment spokeswoman Kelly Flanigan. “Our future can truly be better and healthier if we clean up our air."

More:Microplastics found in York County waterways, according to a new study

More:York County food processor faces lawsuit over alleged water violations

None of this is acceptible, Flanigan said, and more needs to be done to improve air quality statewide.

PennEnvironment researchers reviewed U.S. Environmental Protection Agency air pollution records from across the country in its report, Trouble in the Air: Millions of Americans Breathed Polluted Air in 2020.

The study focuses on ground-level ozone and fine particulate pollution, which is harmful and come primarily from burning fossil fuels such as coal, diesel, gasoline, methane gas and from wildfires, according to PennEnvironment.

“No area is immune to the human-caused effects of climate change,” said State Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, D-York City. But York's ranking "is an unacceptable statistic, and even one degraded air quality day is too many,” she added.

More:Pa. leads nation in per capita premature deaths due to air pollution, study finds

Lancaster ranked topped the list with 107 days of elevated air pollution in 2020, while Harrisburg saw 97 days and Reading had 82 days, according to the report.

Air pollution increases the risk of premature death, asthma attacks, cancer and other adverse health impacts, PennEnvironment said.

“Breathing clean air is not a political issue – it’s the key to improving and promoting the health of the citizens of the Commonwealth and beyond,” said Dr. Kelly Kuhns, Ph.D., RN, CNE, Chair and Professor of Nursing at Millersville University; member of Alliance of Nurses for Healthy Environments.

Sen. Casey, go bold on climate legislation

The report recommends that policymakers electrify such things as buildings and transportation, transition to clean renewable energy and strengthening federal air quality standards.

The report warned that the looming threat of climate change will make existing air pollution problems worse and suggests the state to transition to 100% renewable energy. They're also calling on state officials to tackle the climate crisis by supporting Pennsylvania’s entry into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a cooperative, market-based effort among Eastern states to cap and reduce CO2 emissions from power sector.

“Zeroing out pollution from all aspects of our lives will protect our lungs and our climate at the same time,” Flanigan said.

The Biden administration's ambitious $7.5 billion infrastructure plan — still held up in Congress — that would jumpstart cleaner transportation projects by expanding electric vehicle charging stations and make other investments in climate and clean air solutions.

Like the content? Please consider subscribing to help support local journalism.