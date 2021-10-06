A winning lottery ticket was sold in York County: Daily dispatch
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Good morning, readers! We're glad to have you here.
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich announced he'll be chopping off his long, flowing locks. And he's doing it for a good cause.
The former CEO of York's United Fiber & Data with ties to the rock band Live could go to trial on felony charges next spring.
Finally, a powerball ticket worth a house was sold in York County!
Here are your Wednesday stories:
