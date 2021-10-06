Man feels a hit, sees arrow sticking out of his arm in York County neighborhood

A West Manchester Township man is facing charges after accidentally shooting his neighbor in the arm with an arrow during target practice, police said.

Officers were summoned shortly after 4:30 p.m. Sept. 23 to the 2700 block of Bannister Street, where a man had been hit with an arrow while standing in his open garage, according to charging documents.

"(The man) advised that while standing in his garage he felt like someone had punched him in the arm," the documents state.

More:Child cancer survivor honored at Penn State football game: 'There's only 100,000 people watching'

The man looked down and saw an Easton Axis 5mm arrow sticking out of his upper right arm and had no clue where the arrow came from, West Manchester Township Police said.

The responding officer, who has been an archer for more than 30 years, suspected that the arrow came from someone who was taking target practice in the area, charging documents say.

Before the man was taken to the hospital, a man who lives in a house nearby approached the scene, pointed at the victim's arm and said, "that's my arrow," police said.

More:Bill Hynes, former United Fiber CEO tied to rock band Live, headed toward trial

The neighbor had been shooting arrows at a target earlier to the rear of his property at the 2700 block of Quaker Court when he accidentally triggered the thumb release and "let an arrow fly," charging documents say.

The arrow, which matched the arrow in the victim's arm, had traveled 76 yards before striking the victim, police said.

More:OSHA investigation continues into fatal Yorktowne Hotel accident

The practice setup allowed for potential accidental shootings of passing vehicles on Bannister Street and people walking between houses in the rear yards of Quaker Court, police said.

The man told police he is an archer and has been has been shooting with this setup for many years, according to the affidavit. He is charged with misdemeanors of recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.

Want to stay updated? Please consider subscribing to help support local journalism.