Police host 'Refuse To Be a Victim' course

The Northern York County Regional Police Department will host a class that should help people avoid becoming a victim of crime.

The NRA course “Refuse To Be A Victim” will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Oct. 30 at the department's headquarter, 1445 E Canal Rd. Dover, PA 17315, according to a news release.

"This program is designed to teach strategies that can be used to avoid dangerous situations and focuses on proactive courses of action that may help you reduce the risk of becoming a victim of crime," police said.

The seminar is free and open to all but is limited to 40 people, the release says. Sign up on the department's website. Additional information can be found on the NRA page.

