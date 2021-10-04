More Pa. children are being hospitalized for COVID-19 than ever. But why?

Pediatrician Dr. Jessica Ericson is seeing more children admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 than ever before during the pandemic.

Ericson, a pediatric infectious diseases physician at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital in Hershey, said her hospital currently has five to 10 children being treated for COVID-19 in the ICU at one time — the most she's ever seen. During the last COVID-19 surge in December, she said, their ICU typically had at most five children admitted at one time.

"We're seeing close to double what we were last year," Ericson said.

Health experts determined the delta variant is having a greater effect on younger people. COVID-19 is spreading faster than ever in York County schools, which are on track to surpass the total cases recorded over the entire previous school year before the end of the first semester this year.

"The delta variant is proving to be just as transmissible and challenging as we expected," said York City Health Bureau Medical Director Dr. Matthew Howie.

More than 70,000 children in Pennsylvania have had COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and more than 35,000 of those cases have occurred since Aug. 16, according to the state Department of Health.

York County had 304 cases in children ages 4 and younger between Aug. 16 and Wednesday, the most recent numbers available, and 1,772 in school-age children in that period. That places the county third in the state for both age groups during this school year, behind only Philadelphia and Allegheny counties.

The spread among young people is exacerbated by the high percentage of vaccinations among older populations. According to The New York Times, 91% of people 65 and older in York County are fully vaccinated.

None of the children admitted to Ericson's hospital have been vaccinated, she said. Among them, she said, she's seen several teenagers eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine is not yet approved for children under age 12.

No hospital in York County has a pediatric ICU.

Although recent COVID-19 cases are trending younger, there is still a pervading thought that the disease does not impact children as severely. But in Ericson's ICU, she said, there are children in need of oxygen and ventilators. Some children, she said, would die if they did not have access to the medical resources available at the hospital.

Outside the ICU, Ericson said, there are higher numbers of children in intermediate and acute care for COVID-19 as well. She is also seeing more children come in with milder COVID-19 symptoms that do not require hospitalization.

Penn State Health Children's Hospital has 36 ICU beds and has not yet reached full capacity, Ericson said. However, she has concerns heading into colder months.

"It is a little too early to say we won't have that problem," Ericson said.

There are multiple children taking up ICU beds for issues other than COVID-19, Ericson said. That, coupled with the upcoming flu season, has Ericson worried.

Doctors were concerned about the flu season last year, but Ericson said there were fewer flu cases than they expected. That was largely because there were stricter safety protocols in place, such as universal masking and fewer students in the classroom.

Those protocols are not in place this year.

While there is a statewide mask order in effect for all Pennsylvania schools, at least half of the public school districts in York County have exemption processes in place to allow some students to forgo masks. Some districts are allowing hundreds of students to attend class without masks.

Ericson, who lives in York County, has a son in kindergarten who she is sending to a private school rather than her public school district because she is not happy with the district's safety policies. The private school her son attends has a universal mask policy, she said.

Masks are incredibly effective at preventing COVID-19 transmission, Ericson said. Their efficiency increases with the number of people who wear them.

"They work much better than we thought they did," Ericson said.

Among the hundreds of York County parents who advocated against mask mandates, a common argument was that masks were detrimental to children's mental health. Mental health issues is listed as an exception to the state's mask order.

Ericson said that while there is evidence that children miss out on some social and emotional cues while wearing masks, it is far more detrimental to children's mental health when they are kept home from school. Even more, she said, when a child is sick, that can be harmful to an entire family's mental health.

When children are taught to hate masks, Ericson said, it can increase a child's anxiety when they are told to wear one. For the most part, however, she said children have come to accept masks.

"They really come to see it as just another piece of clothing," she said.

