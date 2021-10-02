Woman escapes attacker after rape, hours-long ordeal: Police

A woman was able to convince her attacker to let her go after he raped her for hours and debated killing her, police said.

Jean Carlo Nogueras-Gonzalez, 29, of York City, was arrested after the victim reported what happened. Springettsbury Township Police were notified about 4:15 a.m. Sept. 22 of a sexual assault at Fayfield Park, according to charging documents.

The woman was treated at WellSpan York Hospital for her injuries, police said.

Nogueras-Gonzalez and the victim were at a local pub the night before when the friends left about 11:30 p.m., according to police. While at the park, the woman said "no" and refused Nogueras-Gonzalez's advance, she told police in the criminal complaint.

"(She) advised that he began by trying to kiss her and she kept moving away from his advances," police said. "She also advised that she tried to fight him off."

Despite her efforts, Nogueras-Gonzalez allegedly sexually assaulted her in an attack that police said lasted for a few hours. Over the course of that time, she was punched, slammed against a wall and choked multiple times to unconsciousness.

The victim told police Nogueras-Gonzalez "snapped out of it" when he saw her blood and "realized he was in trouble and even debated killing her," according to the documents.

Nogueras-Gonzalez then reportedly took the victim to a nearby Rutter's convenience store to get cleaned up after she asked him to take her to the hospital, police said.

"Video surveillance showed (her) in obvious pain and distress while inside Rutter's, and Nogueras-Gonzalez escorting and staying close by her side the entire time," police said. "(She) stated she made every attempt to use her phone and get away."

The two then went back to Fayfield Park where Nogueras-Gonzalez debated whether he should kill her or let her go, police said.

"She advised that it took a lot of convincing for him not to kill her," police said. "He asked how she could forgive him after what he had just done to her."

Finally, she convinced the suspect to take her home, according to police.

Police found smeared blood around the park pavilion near a diamond earring that belonged to the victim, according to charging documents.

Nogueras-Gonzalez was arraigned Sept. 24 before District Judge Barry L. Bloss Jr. and is being held in York County Prison. His bail was denied because he violated bail conditions from another court case, court records show.

He is charged with felonies orape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and strangulation as well as misdemeanor terroristic threats and simple assault.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Oct. 19 before Bloss.

