NEWS

A funeral director mishandled bodies and how to deal with spotted lanternflies: Newsletter

Harper Ho
York Dispatch

Happy weekend, everybody! 

Here is your Saturday newsletter. 

There's financial aid available to those who suffered property damages from Hurricane Ida. Here's how to apply. 

A former Lancaster County funeral director has pleaded guilty to mishandling four corpses.

Have you noticed more spotted lanternflies in York County? Well, squish them like a bug!

Saturday stories:

Like what you're reading? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.