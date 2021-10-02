A funeral director mishandled bodies and how to deal with spotted lanternflies: Newsletter
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Happy weekend, everybody!
Here is your Saturday newsletter.
There's financial aid available to those who suffered property damages from Hurricane Ida. Here's how to apply.
A former Lancaster County funeral director has pleaded guilty to mishandling four corpses.
Have you noticed more spotted lanternflies in York County? Well, squish them like a bug!
Saturday stories:
