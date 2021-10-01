Water violations and one very unhappy pup: Daily dispatch
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Top of the morning, everybody!
Here's your Friday morning newsletter.
A Spring Garden Township man got up to 132 in prison for child sex charges.
A York County food processor is facing a lawsuit over alleged water violations.
And one mean dog that's chasing mail carriers shuts down mail delivery for one Pennsylvanian neighborhood.
Friday's stories:
- York County food processor faces lawsuit over alleged water violations
- York County man gets up to 132 years in prison for child sex charges
- Mean dog that chases mail carriers shuts down mail delivery for weeks in Pa. neighborhood
- The new Graham Center for Innovation and Collaboration celebrated at Penn State York
Appreciate news from your community? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.