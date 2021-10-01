NEWS

Water violations and one very unhappy pup: Daily dispatch

Harper Ho
York Dispatch

Top of the morning, everybody!

Here's your Friday morning newsletter.

A Spring Garden Township man got up to 132 in prison for child sex charges.

A York County food processor is facing a lawsuit over alleged water violations.

And one mean dog that's chasing mail carriers shuts down mail delivery for one Pennsylvanian neighborhood.

Friday's stories:

