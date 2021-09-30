Three charged with shooting at witness to botched burglary, police say

Three people, including two juveniles, are facing charges after allegedly shooting at a man who saw them trying to break into a home.

Grayson Bishop Frey, 21, Jesus Martinez, 17, and Darren Eartha McMillan,15, were arrested after the alleged attempted burglary and subsequent firing of shots. The two teens are charged as adults.

The trio and another suspect allegedly conspired to burglarize a residence in the first block of West Howard Street in Red Lion.

The four drove there about 8 p.m. Sept. 12 armed with a handgun intending to burglarize the place, but their plan was stopped by a witness, police said.

They were unable to open a door and fled in Frey's car when a truck pulled into the area and the driver saw them, according to police.

The witness followed them in his truck into York Township until the fourth person in the group, who has not yet been named or charged, opened fire on the truck, according to charging documents.

State police found five 9mm spent shell casings at the 200 block of Springwood Road in York Township, the documents say.

The group then drove to Ogontz Street in York City, where the person with the gun, Martinez and McMillan allegedly forced Frey out of his car and stole it.

Frey showed up at the state police station in Loganville about 9:15 p.m. that night and initially said he had been carjacked "at gunpoint by three black males," charging documents state.

State police then got a call just before 11 p.m. about a witness who saw people allegedly trying to break into the house in Red Lion, according to the documents.

Investigators found texts about the burglary in Frey's cellphone, which led them to Martinez, who then identified McMillan, police said.

Frey, of York City, is charged with felonies of attempted homicide and conspiracy to commit burglary and a misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person. He was arraigned Sept. 13 before District Judge James H. Morgan and is in York County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail.

Martinez, of Windsor Township, is charged with attempted homicide; attempted burglary; robbery of a motor vehicle, two counts of aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license. All are felonies.

He also faces two misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person. Martinez was arraigned Sept. 14 before Morgan and is in York County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail.

McMillan, 15, of York City, is charged with felonies of attempted homicide, attempted burglary and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault. He was arraigned Sept. 21 before District Judge John H. Fishel and is free on $75,000 bail.

All three have preliminary hearings on Oct. 15 before Fishel.

