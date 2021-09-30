Interstate 83 diverging diamond done, elections chief will stay
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
After two years of construction, I-83's Exit 4 revamp — to a diverging diamond interchange — is done.
The elections chief says he's sticking around even after demotion.
There are some cute and cuddly cats and dogs ready for adoption. Take a look for yourself!
Thursday's stories:
- Hello, I-83 diverging diamond! Meanwhile, Mount Rose project continues
- After demotion, embattled York County elections chief says he's sticking around
- Available for adoption at York County SPCA
- 'Get the vaccination,' small-town mayor told daughter before dying of COVID-19
