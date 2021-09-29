York County school districts grapple with mask exemptions

In the weeks after a statewide mask mandate took effect in all Pennsylvania schools, local school districts have taken multiple interpretations in how to follow the order.

Half of the 16 public school districts in York County gave parents the option to fill out exemption forms so their child could forgo a mask at school if they had a medical or mental health issue or a disability.

Of those districts, four — South Eastern, South Western, Hanover and Spring Grove — offered exemption forms that did not require parents to submit proof of their student's need for an exemption.

Thousands of Pennsylvania students have requested mask exemptions, according to a report by The Associated Press, including hundreds in York County. Some parents expressed concerns about exemption forms, arguing they rendered the mask order useless since parents still had the option to send their students to school without a mask.

The state Department of Education further muddied the waters when it released an announcement Sept. 10 stating any district that allowed students to forgo masks based on "a parent's sign-off without evidence" was not in compliance with the order.

"There are exceptions to the order; however, a parent's opposition to the order is not one of them," the announcement read.

Just a first step: At first glance, the announcement makes it seem as if South Eastern, South Western, Hanover and Spring Grove school districts are violating the mask order through their exemption form process. However, officials from all four districts clarified that the form is just the first step in their process of granting a mask exemption.

South Eastern Superintendent Nathan Van Deusen said district employees are currently investigating the circumstances of each student who has a filed an exemption form to determine their need for a mask exemption. If necessary, he said, the district will ask parents to submit proof, like medical documents.

"We have been very careful with this," Van Deusen said.

Hanover, Spring Grove and South Western are following similar processes. South Western Special Education Director Robin Hamme said proof might not be required if a student already has medical information filed with the district, or if district employees can attest to a student's need to forgo a mask. If there is no proof a student needs to go without a mask, she said the district will deny the exemption request.

Hamme said more than 300 South Western students have filed exemption requests, the highest known number in York County. Hanover reported that 16 students have approved exemption forms, while West York Area School District reported that about 30 students were exempt.

Several other school districts, including South Eastern, Spring Grove, Central York and Northern York County, declined to share how many students had filed exemption forms. Most officials said this was because they did not have final numbers yet.

Two districts — Central York and Northern York County — changed their exemption process to require proof upfront in the form. Northern York County Superintendent Steven Kirkpatrick said his district did so after receiving additional state guidance.

Initially, Kirkpatrick said Northern York County had a more liberal exemption process. But then, days before the mask order took effect, he said the district had received new guidance from state officials that led them to require proof in the exemption form.

"We had to scramble to come up with a response," Kirkpatrick said.

Parental concerns: Some parents remain concerned about exemption forms and how they might impact their child's safety at school.

Central York parent Lauren Grafton said exemptions render the mask order useless, while West York parent Shawn Fink said exemptions limit the efficacy of masks. In order for masks to prevent COVID-19 transmission, Fink said, everyone needs to be wearing one.

Meanwhile, other parents are celebrating exemptions. South Eastern parent Renee Friedel, who has advocated to keep masks optional in her district, said South Eastern's policy is a good option to give parents the choice on whether to send their child to school with a mask.

"I think that's a win for parents," Friedel said.

