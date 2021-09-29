Two men shot overnight in York City

Two men were shot overnight near a restaurant in York City, authorities said.

The shootings happened about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday near the M&M Lounge, 530 Maryland Ave., according to York County 911.

A 30-year-old and a 35-year-old were both taken to a hospital, said York City Police spokesperson Lt. Dan Lentz.

More information about the shooting will be released later this morning, Lentz said.

