A man burned down his home, a free cup of joe is back: Daily dispatch
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Morning everybody! Here's your Wednesday newsletter.
A New Freedom man pleaded guilty to setting his house on fire after an argument with his girlfriend.
COVID-19 cases continues to climb at York County schools with no signs of transmission slowing down.
Attention all coffee lovers! Here's how to get free cup of joe on Fridays.
Wednesday's stories:
