This brewery needs to be cleaned: York County food inspections

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspected Sept. 25, 2021

GUNPOWDER FALLS BREWING, 15556 ELM DRIVE, NEW FREEDOM, SHREWSBURY, TWP 17349

The inspector observed food employees in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.

Wet wiping cloths stored in prep area on tables and not in sanitizer solution.

Rear area shelving prep tables had a large accumulation of dust, dirt and old food residue, debris and is in need of immediate cleaning.

Grill, cooking equipment, in the rear outside area, had a large accumulation of encrusted grease and soil.

Mops are not being hung to air dry.

The inspector observed broken wood, black soot, grease, trash and old food debris underneath stairs of outside cooking area of the food facility. This needs to be removed and cleaned.

The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Fly strips hanging over, next to food prep area at the time of inspection.

Observed toaster oven, a food contact surface, was observed to have old encrusted food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the food prep area.

Delivery door to the outside, located in the rear area of the food facility, is being propped open at the time of inspection.

Garage door to the outside, located in the rear area of the food facility, is being propped open at the time of inspection.

Flooring throughout the entire rear area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.



STUMP ACRES DAIRY, 1737 ARNOLD RD, NORTH CODORUS TWP 17408

Inspected Sept. 23, 2021

Packaged raw meat stored in freezer units, not sign stating not for sale, used or offered by the food facility is not labeled with safe handling instructions.

Food Facility has packaged food inside freezer units which is not labeled as required.

