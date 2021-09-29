I-83 reopens after two crashes Wednesday morning

First responders spent nearly two hours Wednesday morning clearing the scenes of two crashes in northern York County.

The crashes happened before 8 a.m. on Interstate 83 north and disrupted the morning commute.

All northbound lanes on I-83 between Exit 36, Fishing Creek, and Exit 38, Reesers Summit, reopened before 10 a.m., according to 511PA.

PennDOT traffic cameras showed traffic had been diverted at Exit 36.

More:Two men shot overnight in York City

More:Man ditched gun while running from officers: Police

A lane restriction nearby on I-83 at Exit 34, Valley Green, because of another crash, has also cleared.

Traffic was stuck or slow moving from one crash site to the other, according to 511PA.