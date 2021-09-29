I-83 reopens after two crashes Wednesday morning
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
First responders spent nearly two hours Wednesday morning clearing the scenes of two crashes in northern York County.
The crashes happened before 8 a.m. on Interstate 83 north and disrupted the morning commute.
All northbound lanes on I-83 between Exit 36, Fishing Creek, and Exit 38, Reesers Summit, reopened before 10 a.m., according to 511PA.
PennDOT traffic cameras showed traffic had been diverted at Exit 36.
A lane restriction nearby on I-83 at Exit 34, Valley Green, because of another crash, has also cleared.
Traffic was stuck or slow moving from one crash site to the other, according to 511PA.