Man ditched gun while running from officers: Police
Two people face charges following a foot chase where a man allegedly threw a gun while running from police.
York City officers attempted to stop a vehicle Friday in the Parkway Boulevard when the car took off, police said. Later, the driver and passenger fled on foot but were eventually arrested.
Police said a K-9 helped police find drugs and a loaded 9mm, which the driver allegedly discarded while fleeing on foot.
Neither suspect has been identified yet. The driver faces felony weapons and drug charges. The passenger, who had a felony warrant, was charged with felony drug charges.
