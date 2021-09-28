'Get the vaccination,' small-town mayor told daughter before dying of COVID-19

Leroy "Cork" Shildt hadn't gotten the COVID-19 vaccine but by the time he was hospitalized with the virus he'd become an unequivocal advocate.

"After he was put into the hospital, maybe two days, he stressed to me to get the vaccination," his daughter Danae Shildt said Tuesday.

The 73-year-old mayor of Mount Holly Springs died Sunday at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after a long battle with the disease.

"My father was a great man," said Danae, 44. "He raised four girls and made sure that they had the strength and the knowledge to be out in this world."

While he hadn't been vaccinated by the time he fell ill, Danae said her father was planning to get one. The family is now sharing that message as they mourn their loss.

"He was going to get vaccinated before he caught it," she said. "He had a plan. He did not have the time."

Leroy Shildt "was an inspiration to this community," ​​​​​​said Thomas L. Day Jr., who serves as both borough manager and police chief in tight-knit community of 1,992 people near Pine Grove Furnace in Cumberland County, just across the York county line.

Day served with the elder Shildt, who was named mayor in 2019, for more than a decade.

"He ran in the primaries this spring and won, so it's going to be too late to take him off for the general election. So there's a good chance that he could be elected even though he's deceased," Day said. "We've never run across this before."

This puts the borough in a tough predicament, and officials need to further research the rules, Day said. No one was expecting Shildt's untimely death.

Borough council will appoint an interim mayor to carry out the mayor's duties until Shildt's term ends Dec. 31, but it's unclear at the moment what happens after that because Leroy Shildt sought a second term and is unchallenged in November's election, Day said.

Danae Shildt said her father was a man of faith, a craftsman who loved woodworking and taught his children to work hard. He cared deeply for Mount Holly Springs and would do everything for the community, having lived there for about 60 years, she said.

"This community loved him, absolutely loved him," she said. "I remember fishing with him when I was little. Trips to Gettysburg. Big belly laughs. His humbleness and his kindness. I remember he loved the Lord. So very much."

Leroy Shildt is survived by his wife, Linda Shildt, and four adult daughters, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild, Danae Shildt said.

"In our eyes, and with how we were raised in our faith, our father is walking with the lord," she said. "That, to us, is positive."

Leroy Shildt attended Pennsylvania State University and proudly served his country in the US Army Reserves, according to his obituary. He worked at PPG for 39 years until retirement.

Funeral Services will be held 5 p.m. Oct. 2 at Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave. Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Visitation will be at 3 p.m. until the start of the service.

