Walk a Mile in Her Shoes returns, locals offering free books on banned list: Newsletter
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Good Sunday morning, everyone!
After going virtual last year, an annual fundraising walk, where participants are encouraged to wear high-heeled shoes, returns in-person.
Two people in York County have collected hundreds of books that had been banned at Central York School District. And they're giving it away for free.
Hundreds of people from all walks of life came out to run on a beautiful Saturday in York City.
Here are Sunday's stories:
- Athletes take to York City streets for 44th White Rose Run
- YWCA York's Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event returns next month
- York County women organize book drives, reading sessions in response to Central book ban
- DA charged with rape, mayoral candidates face off: Daily dispatch
Like what you're reading? Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.