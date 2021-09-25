Dover Township man dies eight days after crash

A Dover Township man died Thursday from injuries he suffered in a crash earlier this month, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Charles Emerson, 67, of the 4500 block of Bull Road, died 4:27 p.m. at WellSpan York Hospital. The results of an autopsy are pending, the coroner's office said.

More:Tractor-trailer crash shuts down I-83, Hanover restaurant closes shop

A vehicle struck the car Emerson was driving Sept. 15 near Bull Road and Hilton Avenue in Dover Township, the coroner's office says. This caused his car to impact third vehicle, according to the coroner office.