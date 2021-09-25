DA charged with rape, mayoral candidates face off: Daily dispatch
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
In Somerset County, about halfway between York and Pittsburgh, the district attorney faces rape charges.
A man twice won the lottery — what luck! What would you do with $1.1 million?
Meanwhile, York City's mayoral candidates face off.
