Tractor-trailer crash shuts down I-83, a Hanover restaurant known for broast closes: Morning newsletter
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Good Friday morning, everybody!
Happy almost weekend and here's your morning newsletter.
A tractor trailer crash caused quite the traffic jam in southern York County.
York County schools have officially surpassed 1,000 COVID-19 cases with no signs of the spread slowing.
A Hanover institution is closing up shop after 45 years of serving the community.
Friday's stories:
- Tractor-trailer hanging off ledge, all southbound lanes closed on I-83 near York
- York County schools surpass 1,000 COVID-19 cases a month into school year: Use the database
- Clair's Family Restaurant, a Hanover institution, closes after 45 years
- Another York-Adams football game becomes COVID casualty, pushing the 2021 total to seven
