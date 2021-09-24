Police searching for man who allegedly burglarized home, pistol-whipped owner

State police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a July home robbery in Lower Chanceford Township in which he allegedly pistol-whipped the homeowner.

Jordan Lee Kearse, 25, of York City, is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Officers were able to link Kearse to the robbery after finding his cellphone and a 15-inch Kobalt pry bar at the crime scene, according to charging documents.

Troopers responded about 3:20 a.m. July 31 to a residence in the 4500 block of Delta Road after the victim reported that he was pistol-whipped by a man who broke in and demanded money, police said.

The suspect allegedly entered through a downstairs window, where police found a pry bar as well as a cellphone in the home that didn't belong to the victim, according to charging documents.

Kearse is charged with felonies burglary, robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a firearm without a license and using communications device to commit a crime as well as misdemeanors simple assault and terroristic threats.

State Police previously arrested a woman who allegedly told the victim that he might be the target of two of her acquaintances, police said.

Kearse allegedly texted Anna Maritza Sanchez, the codefendant, and someone else the day before the robbery that he was going to a Lowe's in York County, police said.

One 15-inch Kobalt pry bar was purchased at the Lowe's in west York, and store surveillance footage showed the man who bought the item matched the description of the suspect, police said.

Police arrested Sanchez, 32, of York City, allegedly drove Kearse to the home as well as picked him up after the robbery. She's the victim's friend, police said.

Sanchez told officers she knew the robber only as "Young Boy" and typically meets him at a street corner around Cleveland Avenue and Jackson Street in York City, according to charging documents.

She was arraigned in August on felony charges of burglary, robbery and conspiracy to commit both those crimes, and is in York County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail, according to court records.

Anyone with information on Kearse's whereabouts should contact state police at 717-428-1011, anonymously through Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

There is a cash reward for information leading to his arrest, police said.

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @howdyhoharper.