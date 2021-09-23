I-83 reopened following crash involving tractor-trailer
Tractor-trailer hanging off ledge, all southbound lanes closed on I-83 near York

Harper Ho
York Dispatch

UPDATE: The southbound lanes have been reopened.

A tractor-trailer is hanging over the edge of an elevated section of Interstate 83 in southern York County after a crash. 

Recovery crews work to clear a tractor-trailer that hung over the edge of an elevated section of southbound Interstate 83 after an accident north of the Glen Rock Exit Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Bill Kalina photo

All southbound lanes on I-83 near Glen Rock are closed indefinitely, a York County 911 supervisor said.

A single tractor trailer hit a guard rail and is blocking the south bound lanes, the supervisor said, adding that there were no injuries.

Authorities work to clear a tractor-trailer that is hanging over the edge of an elevated section of southbound Interstate 83 north of the Glen Rock Exit Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Southbound lanes were closed during the recovery. Bill Kalina photo

The crash happened after 10 a.m. between Exit 10 Loganville and Exit 8 Glen Rock, according to authorities. 

Traffic is being diverted at Exit 10 Loganville. Both lanes of traffic are backed up to Exit 14 Leader's Heights. York County fire police and hazmat are on scene. 

