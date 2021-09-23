Tractor-trailer hanging off ledge, all southbound lanes closed on I-83 near York

UPDATE: The southbound lanes have been reopened.

A tractor-trailer is hanging over the edge of an elevated section of Interstate 83 in southern York County after a crash.

All southbound lanes on I-83 near Glen Rock are closed indefinitely, a York County 911 supervisor said.

A single tractor trailer hit a guard rail and is blocking the south bound lanes, the supervisor said, adding that there were no injuries.

The crash happened after 10 a.m. between Exit 10 Loganville and Exit 8 Glen Rock, according to authorities.

Traffic is being diverted at Exit 10 Loganville. Both lanes of traffic are backed up to Exit 14 Leader's Heights. York County fire police and hazmat are on scene.

READ MORE: Clair's Family Restaurant, a Hanover institution, closes after 45 years