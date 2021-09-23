Police seek armed bank robber: Can you identify him?

Police are seeking a man who was caught on surveillance video robbing a bank Wednesday in Carroll Township.

The suspect entered the Citizens Bank branch at 4 S. Baltimore St. about 3:10 p.m. and demanded money, township police said.

He allegedly provided a note and displayed a handgun before fleeing through the rear doors.

The suspect ran across West Harrisburg Street and got into a blue Dodge Avenger with dark-tinted windows, according to police.

He was wearing a mask, a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up and a black hat with a logo on the front, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carroll Township Police through York County Control at 717-854-5571 or via the Crime Watch app.

