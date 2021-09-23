NEWS

Hameed and Helfrich face off at York City mayoral forum: Live updates

Matt Enright
York Dispatch
Incumbent York City Mayor Michael Helfrich, right, and challenger Shareef Hameed, who's running as an independent, will face off at an NAACP candidate forum Thursday night at the Appell Center in downtown York.

Hameed, running as an independent, is a political newcomer and local activist. Helfrich, a Democrat, began his first term as the city's mayor in 2018.

You can follow along with live coverage from Matthew Enright below and on Twitter @Matthew_Enright.

