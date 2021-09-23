Flash flooding and casino cash: Your morning dispatch
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Hi everybody, here is your Thursday morning newsletter.
Bring your umbrella: It's going to rain a lot today.
Thursday's forecast calls for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. A flash flood watch will take effect this afternoon in York County and continue into early tomorrow morning.
A construction worker who fell six stories in a scaffolding accident last month at the Yorktowne Hotel renovation site has died.
This is how much Hollywood Casino York stacks up in terms of profit since opening day.
