Clair's Family Restaurant, a Hanover institution, closes after 45 years

Clair's Family Restaurant in Hanover is closing up shop permanently after Saturday.

Co-owner, Deb Markey-Zartman, announced on Facebook that those at the helm are retiring after more than four decades serving the community.

"We would like to sincerely thank all of our loyal customers and wonderful employees for helping Clair's succeed for 45 years," Zartman wrote.

Patrons could be seen lining up outside the restaurant this week to get a last bite after word broke out that Clair's would be closed forever.

The restaurant, at 1486 Grandview Road, flourished over the years as local, family joint and became a staple in Hanover — one of the most popular draws was its broast chicken.

Commentators on social media expressed sadness but also congratulated the owners for their success and retirement.

Clair's last day is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"We will miss all of the friends we have made over the years and wish each one of you the best of health and happiness," Zartman wrote.

