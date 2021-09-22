Flash floods expected over the next few days: ALERT

York County will be under a flash flood watch beginning Thursday afternoon and continuing through Friday.

Heavy rain is expected into Thursday night with rainfall totals of 2-to-4 inches and higher amounts possible locally, the National Weather Service said. The watch includes Dauphin, Lancaster and Lebanon counties.

Flash flooding is possible especially in urban areas and along small streams and creeks, NWS said. Motorists should be alert and never try to cross standing water on roadways.

Thursday's forecast is heavy rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Wednesday's weather is showers with a high near 78.

