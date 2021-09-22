Worker who fell six stories at Yorktowne Hotel dies

One of two construction workers who fell six stories at the Yorktowne Hotel renovation site has died, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Cody Wilson, 34, of the 300 block of Barcroft Road in Lower Windsor Township, died at 7:34 a.m. Sunday at WellSpan York Hospital.

His cause of death was blunt force injuries of the head, and the manner of death was ruled accidental, according to the coroner's office.

Wilson and another worker were rushed to York Hospital after a scaffolding collapsed about 1:50 p.m. on Aug. 31 at Yorktowne Hotel, 48 E. Market St. in York City, the coroner's office said.

Both fell approximately 50 feet to the ground, with Wilson suffering significant injuries to his head, back and left lower extremity, according to the coroner's office.

Wilson was reportedly working as an employee for Caretti Inc., of Camp Hill, on the construction taking place at the Yorktowne Hotel when he fell.

Originally expected to be completed in 2019, the project has gone over time and over budget since. The current cost is expected to be $54 million, nearly double the original estimates.

The Yorktowne Hotel is now scheduled to open in summer 2022.

