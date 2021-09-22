How many COVID-19 cases has your school district recorded? Use this database

So far this school year, York County schools have reported at least 852 COVID-19 cases.

At this rate, local schools will surpass the 2,800 total cases recorded during the entire 2020-21 school year. But the true total number of cases linked to schools is likely much higher already.

The state does not post the number of positive cases reported by each district. But the it is recording the number of cases in children up to age 4 and between 5 and 18, separated by county. Between Aug. 16 and Sept. 14, York County's school-aged children ages 5 to 18 recorded 977 cases — 125 more cases than the districts are reporting.

Between Aug. 16 and Sept. 14, the county as a whole recorded 4,348 cases, with children 5 to 18 making up more than 22% of that, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Most local school districts publish their reported cases in some form, but no two districts are tracking cases the same way. Two districts — Spring Grove and Red Lion — are not publishing their recorded cases at all.

Five districts — Dallastown, Hanover, Northeastern, Southern and West Shore — are not posting their total cases for the school year. Instead, some of them are only publishing cases recorded during the previous 14 days, while others are only posting active cases.

Among other districts, COVID-19 tracking also varies. Some districts don't include cases that were contracted off district property. Some combine probable and confirmed cases together, while others keep those separate.

More:COVID-19 reporting varies widely among York County schools

More:Seven new COVID deaths in York County; Northern closes high school and middle school as hundreds quarantine

So far this school year, at least two schools have temporarily closed due to COVID-19, both with the Northern York County School District. But several other districts have recorded more cases linked to individual schools, and still kept them open.

This is largely because school districts aren't under the same state requirements for closures that they were last school year. Districts are required to report their positive cases to the state, but they are not required to close based on their COVID-19 cases.

It's impossible to know the exact number of COVID-19 cases linked to every school district in the county. But The York Dispatch will continue to keep track of each district's case rate to the best of our knowledge.

You can keep track of your district's recorded cases for the 2021-2022 school year here. We will continue to update on a daily basis as numbers change.