Central York's book ban, Gov. Wolf and Adam Sandler: Newsletter
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Good Wednesday morning folks,
A major win for students who fought against the book ban at Central York School District as the board reverses its decision.
A pop-up vaccine clinic will open in town after Gov. Tom Wolf visited York City to encourage residents to get vaccinated.
And, hey, did you know that Adam Sandler is in Philly to shoot a new Netflix movie?
Here are Wednesday's stories:
- Central York School District reverses diversity book ban: 'We have heard you'
- Gov. Wolf to York County: 'Getting vaccinated is how we end this pandemic'
- Philadelphia closes several streets in Center City for Adam Sandler’s new movie
- 'We don't have the authority': Mask mandate spells hostile September for school boards
