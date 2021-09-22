Central York's book ban, Gov. Wolf and Adam Sandler: Newsletter

Good Wednesday morning folks,

A major win for students who fought against the book ban at Central York School District as the board reverses its decision.

A pop-up vaccine clinic will open in town after Gov. Tom Wolf visited York City to encourage residents to get vaccinated.

And, hey, did you know that Adam Sandler is in Philly to shoot a new Netflix movie?

Here are Wednesday's stories:

Like the content? Please consider supporting your local journalists.