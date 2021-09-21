Practically everything at this Starbucks is 'in need of cleaning': Food inspections

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspected Sept. 18, 2021

STARBUCKS COFFEE CO #3481, 14605 MOUNT AIRY RD SHREWSBURY, PA 17361

The inspector observed the rear mop sink and surrounding areas are extremely dirty with liquid spill, dirt, trash soil and is in need of cleaning. The area is attracting numerous drain flies.

The entire flooring throughout the entire food facility is extremely dirty (trash/dirt/old food/liquid spill and dusty), and in need of major cleaning.

Floor drains within the entire food facility is extremely dirty with trash, dirt, soot and old food debris and in need of cleaning.

Walls around the entire food facility is extremely dirty and dusty and in need of cleaning.

The inspector observed prep and storage tables along the entire front area, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude large accumulation of dirt and soil.

Ceiling vents (front/dining areas) were observed having an large accumulation of static dust build-up and in need of cleaning.

Food facility inspection indicates evidence of insect (drain flies) activity in rear area of the food facility.

The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

The inspector observed working coffee equipment along the entire front area of food facility has an large accumulation of dust, dirt and old food residue. It's in need of cleaning at this time.

