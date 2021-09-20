Here's how you can comment on the I-83 Exit 26 interchange plan

The municipalities affected by proposed Interstate 83 Exit 26 interchange will hold separate planning commission meetings to hear public comments on the final draft of the plan.

Public meetings are slated at 7 p.m. Sept. 27, 28 and 29 in Conewago Township, East Manchester Township and Manchester Township, and at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 in Manchester Borough, according to a news release.

The proposal lays out how municipal land use policies should be changed to prepare for significant increases in interstate accessibility, specifically if Exit 26 is approved by Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration, and if the plan is funded.

These meetings are being held to hear public comments before the planning commission make their recommendation to elected officials.

More:Nighttime lane closures on I-83 begin Sunday

More:'Get a lawyer': PennDOT's I-83 eminent domain offers spark backlash

The work is part of a larger project along I-83 that's been going on for the past several years. Work is currently ongoing around Exit 22.

Meetings:

Conewago Township, 490 Copenhaffer Road: 7 p.m. Sept. 27

East Manchester Township, 5080 N Sherman St. Ext.: 7 p.m. Sept.28

Manchester Township, 3200 Farmtrail Road: 7 p.m. Sept. 29

Manchester Borough, 225 S. Main St.: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30

You can see the plan here.

Like what you're reading? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.