Gov. Wolf to York County: 'Getting vaccinated is how we end this pandemic'

Gov. Tom Wolf visited York City Monday morning to encourage Pennsylvanians to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Getting vaccinated is how we end this pandemic," Wolf said.

The press conference is the latest in a series of stops Wolf is taking throughout the state to encourage residents to get vaccinated, according to a Wolf spokesperson. Last week, Wolf visited Reading to spread the same message.

Wolf and other officials made their remarks outside Rivas Deli Grocery, a local business that is partnering with Family First Health and Latino Connection to offer a pop-up vaccine clinic outside the store. The clinic will be open this Thursday afternoon.

Wolf spoke through the protests of a man who yelled from across the street about a local nursing home experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.

Ignoring the man's remarks, Wolf said the best way to increase Pennsylvania's vaccination rate is to bring vaccines directly to communities through partnerships like Rivas Deli Grocery's.

"The team here is walking the walk when it comes to community leadership," he said.

As of Monday, York County reported 151 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 54,100 since the pandemic began. The death toll remained at 881. Across all 67 counties, the state has 1,148,775 confirmed cases and 28,864 deaths, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

