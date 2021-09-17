Woman stole purse with $3,000 in it at Dover Twp. laundromat: Police

Police are asking for help identifying a woman who allegedly stole a purse containing $3,000 cash at a Dover Township laundromat.

Northern York County Regional Police were summoned about 6 p.m. Saturday to the Soap Suds Laundromat at 3100 Carlisle Road in Dover Township for a theft report.

More:Shirtless man in monster mask caught on camera harassing York Township neighborhood

More:Massachusetts man allegedly did this in a flower bed at Hollywood Casino York

The victim reported that she had "accidentally left her purse" containing $3,000 cash along with debit and credit cards at the laundromat, police said.

A woman was caught on surveillance camera rummaging through the victim's purse before leaving with the item concealed in a black garbage bag, police said.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Northern York County Regional Police at 717-467-TELL (8355) or email tips@nycrpd.org.

Like the content? Please consider supporting your local journalists.

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or Twitter at @howdyhoharper