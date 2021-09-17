'While disturbing, it's not surprising': PEN America slams Central York's book ban

In addition to district-wide protests, the Central York School District has begun to draw national attention for its decision to ban a list of teaching materials from creators of color.

Jonathan Friedman, director of free expression and education at the nonprofit PEN America, criticized the ban and called for Central York to reverse the decision immediately in a Friday statement.

“District leaders are calling this a freeze, but this is a book ban, plain and simple — and it’s all the more outrageous in this instance because it’s targeting authors and creators of color,” Friedman said.

PEN America is a national nonprofit that works to defend free expression through literature and human rights. Friedman said bans like Central York's are typically fueled by political leaders stoking fear about divisive concepts being taught to students, which leads to "righteous but misguided" calls from parents for more restrictions.

Outrage over the ban began earlier this month, when a York Dispatch report exposed that Central York officials had banned a list of books, movies and teaching materials from acclaimed creators of color. The report sparked multiple protests among students and teachers to call on the district to reverse its ban.

In the wake of the protests, Central York's board president, Jane Johnson, said the school board would review the decision.

"The board believes that the fundamental purpose of school is that of core academics, objective education without indoctrination from any political or social agenda, and we look forward to the forthcoming review of the list and bringing balance to our classrooms," she said.

This review likely won't happen until later this year, after Peter Aiken begins his contract as the district's new superintendent in November. Johnson said the board wants Aiken's input on the decision.

Here is Friedman's statement in its entirety:

“While disturbing, it’s not surprising. Craven political leaders are fueling a panic about supposedly ‘divisive concepts’ being taught in schools, and that in turn has sparked a wave of righteous but misguided parental calls for out and out censorship. For anyone who believes in liberty and choice, calling to ban books from a classroom should be anathema. The solution to creating a better classroom for our kids isn’t trying to cover their eyes from difficult or challenging books — even ones we disagree with. That’s not how education is supposed to work. The school district knows better and must reverse this ban immediately.”

