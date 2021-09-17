A police impersonator, a COVID closing and more: Your daily dispatch
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Good morning, everyone! Here's your Friday newsletter.
An armed man who impersonated a police officer is wanted after allegedly stealing $200 from a woman.
Northern High closes its doors temporarily because of COVID-19 with the district's middle school following close behind. They're the first schools in York County to do so this school year.
When an elderly man couldn’t pay for his breakfast tab, a Swatara Township police officer decided to pay the bill for him.
