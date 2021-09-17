More than half of York College, Penn State York students are vaccinated, research shows

Less than a month into the fall semester, a majority of York College and Penn State York students have reported they are fully vaccinated.

According to each college's COVID-19 dashboard, 74.5% of York College students are vaccinated, compared to 60.2% of Penn State York students. Among employees, the vaccination rates stand at 66.6% at York College, and 79.2% at Penn State York.

Penn State York's student vaccination rate continues to change by the day. Between Sept. 7 and Sept. 16, the percentage of vaccinated students jumped by about 9%.

More:Seven new COVID deaths in York County; Northern closes high school and middle school as hundreds quarantine

More:York College to require universal masking indoors, Penn State's mask policy is still up for debate

More:COVID death toll increases for second day in a row in York County

"We're going to continue to see this number rise," Chancellor David Christiansen said.

Christiansen said he believes the college's student vaccination rate is lower than York College's because they don't require vaccinations for students, as there isn't any on-campus housing. Other Penn State campuses require vaccinations for residential students, he said.

York College, which has on-campus housing, also does not require that students be vaccinated. However, students were required to submit either proof of their vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result no more than three days before they returned to campus.

Both Penn State York and York College started the semester with in-person classes and relaxed social distancing guidelines, but with the requirement that everyone wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status.

Christiansen said there were minimal issues over the masking policy, which he believes is an indication of how eager students were to return to campus.

"I've been very surprised … how well it has gone," Christiansen said.

According to both colleges' dashboards, Penn State York has recorded seven COVID-19 cases since the start of the semester, while York College's total cases stands at 23.

Like what you're reading? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.