Water main break closes Central York High School on Thursday

Central York High School is closed Thursday due to a water main break, according to the school district.

"Due to the emergency nature of this closing, there is no remote learning planned for today," the district said in a Facebook post.

More:Central York schools shuffle leadership amid a key retirement, book ban controversy

More:'I don't feel welcome here': Central York dithers on diversity book ban

The Farmhouse Office on the campus is also closed to faculty, staff and students because of the break, according to the post.

"Decisions about afternoon or evening activities will be announced at a later time when we are able to determine the status of the building and campus," the post said.

Water has been shut off to those two buildings, but all other schools in the district are open and operating as normal, the district said.

Like the content? Please consider supporting your local journalists.

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or Twitter at @howdyhoharper

More:Police searching for girl, 15, missing from Spring Grove area