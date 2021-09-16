Two injured in York City shooting

Two people were injured Wednesday evening in a shooting in York City, police said.

York City Police responded at 6:23 p.m. to the 200 block of East Boundary Avenue, the department said.

An injured man was found inside a residence, and a woman was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, according to police.

Both victims were being treated for their injuries at the hospital, and their conditions will be released later, police said.

No other details about the shooting were immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the York City Police via the Crimewatch page or at www.yorkcitypolice.com.

Leave a tip at 717-849-2204, call the department at 717-846-1234 or ‪717-849-2219, or email abaez@yorkcity.org.

