Police searching for girl, 15, missing from Spring Grove area

Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday night.

Isabella Orner was last seen about 9:15 p.m. in the area of Route 116 in Heidelberg Township, Northern York County Regional Police said.

She was wearing a pink T-shirt, light khaki pants and flip flops, according to police.

Isabella is 4-foot-3 and weighs 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She could be at special risk of harm and injury or may be confused, police said.

Anyone with information on the missing teen is asked to call Northern York County Regional police at 717-854-5571.

