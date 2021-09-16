Northern High first York County school to close due to COVID-19 this fall

Northern High School is the first York County public school to temporarily close this school year after recording 19 COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days.

The school transitioned to remote instruction Thursday and will continue with this model before reopening Wednesday, according to a district announcement. To date, more than 300 students have been quarantined because they were close contacts or showed symptoms related to the 19 confirmed and pending cases.

"Waiting to come back until at least next Wednesday allows the symptoms of the majority of recently infected students to show up," the announcement read.

At least three other York County schools remained open Thursday despite recording more COVID-19 cases than Northern High School.

South Western High School leads the pack with 42 recorded cases in the last 14 days. Emory H. Markle Middle School, also in South Western School District, has recorded 20 cases in the same period, according to the district's COVID-19 dashboard. Dallastown Area Intermediate School has recorded 25 cases in 14 days.

Local school districts are not under the same requirements for school closures they were last year. Last November, all 16 York County school districts signed an attestation form agreeing to comply with state protocols, including a mask requirement and closure guidelines, in order to keep schools open for as long as possible.

That system is not in effect this school year, so local districts are not required to follow state guidance but merely encouraged to consult with the Pennsylvania Department of Health on potential closures.

More:New COVID guidelines could mean fewer school closures this fall

In addition, the state increased the thresholds to prompt a closure based on COVID-19 cases.

Last year, as few as two COVID-19 cases could prompt a short-term school closure; this year, the state recommends closing a school after recording 25-45 cases, depending on the school's size.

Penn State University public health expert Casey Pinto said she doubted there would be many school closures this year based on the new thresholds.

For a school the size of Northern High School, with more than 1,000 students, the state recommends the district consider a temporary closure after recording 45 or more cases.

Northern York County Superintendent Steven Kirkpatrick could not immediately be reached for comment about why the district closed the high school with fewer cases than the state threshold.

More:COVID death toll increases for second day in a row in York County

The delta variant continues to increase York County's COVID-19 spread. As of Thursday, the county has recorded 53,323 cases since the start of the pandemic, and 876 deaths. Across all 67 counties, the state Department of Health has reported 1,133,406 confirmed cases and 28,768 deaths since the pandemic began.